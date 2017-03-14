Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania has been ranked among the top five medical schools in the United States for the 20th year in a row. According to the annual medical school survey in U.S. News & World Report's “Best Graduate Schools” report, Penn Medicine is ranked #5 in the country.

The Perelman School of Medicine also ranked among the nation's top medical schools in four areas of specialty training, including a first place ranking in Pediatrics, and honors in Women's Health (#3), Internal Medicine (#4), and Drug/Alcohol Abuse (#6). The School of Medicine is also #8 in the rankings for training in Primary Care.

“As the nation’s first medical school, established more than 250 years ago, we continuously renew our commitment to top-quality education, innovative research, and excellent patient care,” said J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, dean of the Perelman School of Medicine. “This recognition from U.S. News & World Report – now 20 years running – is a testament to our talented faculty and staff and their dedication to giving our future clinicians and scientists their very best, day in and day out. We are proud to be included on this prestigious list again this year.”

Established in 1765, The Perelman School of Medicine is an internationally recognized leader in the discoveries that advance science and pave the way for new therapies and procedures to improve human health and is consistently among the nation's top three recipients of federal funding from the National Institutes of Health.

The school has a total enrollment of 783 medical students, 189 of which are enrolled in the combined MD/PhD program.

The medical school rankings, released annually in the U.S. News & World Report “Best Graduate Schools” issue, are based on statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research, and students. Information is obtained through surveys of program directors, academics, and other professionals. Criteria used in the rankings include peer assessment surveys, research activity, grade point averages, MCAT scores, and NIH funding.

The complete results of the survey are available online.

