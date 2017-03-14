Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has been ranked the No. 2 graduate nursing school in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in its 2018 survey. Consistently ranked as one of the top three schools in the U.S and around the world, JHSON also earned the No. 1 spot in three specialty areas, and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program retained its No. 2 ranking from 2017.

Additional highlights from the year include the promotion of six faculty members to full professor, being ranked No. 2 in the world by QS World University, No. 1 rankings by College Choice and Mometrix, and the launch of the “We Got This” campaign, which sparked international conversation about the changing role of nurses.

“This success holds true to our long-standing reputation of being a leader in nursing education,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, RN, FAAN, Dean of JHSON. “Our research and funding have remained strong and been vital to an outstanding year in education and practice. We have been fueled by growing opportunities within the profession that continue to position nursing as a leader in health care.”

Within specialty areas, the school ranked:

No. 1 in Administration; tied

No. 1 in Nurse Practitioner (adult gerontology: acute care)—up from No. 2

No. 1 in Nurse Practitioner (family)—up from No. 4

No. 2 in Nurse Practitioner (adult gerontology: primary care)

No. 4 in Nurse Practitioner (pediatric: primary care)

No. 5 in Nurse Practitioner (psychiatric mental health: across the lifespan)—up from No. 9

The rankings, conducted annually, are a weighted average of 14 indicators including research activity, faculty credentials, achievements, student grade point average, acceptance rates, peer assessment, and others. This year’s survey included 292 schools offering master’s degrees and 186 offering the DNP.

JHSON is the No. 1 school of nursing in total National Institutes of Health and federal research funding, and faculty and students conduct research in community and global health, clinical practice, administration, aging, pediatrics, mental health, and a range of other areas. In 2016, the school graduated its final baccalaureate class completing its transition to an all-graduate curriculum and announced a new pathway to the DNP degree to provide a more seamless progression for nurses to advance their roles.

In addition to various program developments still on the horizon, like a Post-Master Pediatric Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Certificate and a shift toward more online programs, the school also will see the graduation of the first Saudi Arabia DNP cohort this August.

“It has been a tremendous year, and our steadfast commitment to health care access and equality is evident through the innovation and excellence I see displayed by our students and faculty,” says Davidson. “The rankings provide a snapshot of our accomplishments, but it’s the continued local to global collaborations and advancement that happens every day that make the true impact.”

