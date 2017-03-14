 
New Pain Med Test Can Reduce Opioid Misuse and Diversion

Unique Oral-fluid Dose Correlation Test Satisfies Unmet Need for Easy, Accurate Monitoring

Addiction, Drugs and Drug Abuse, Healthcare, Pain, Patient Safety, Pharmaceuticals, Public Health

WHO: Cordant Heath Solutions
Richard Stripp, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

WHAT: Online media briefing to announce first saliva test to measure steady-state opioid drug levels in doctors’ offices. Test verifies therapy compliance and helps prevent drug misuse and diversion.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 21, 11:00 Eastern

WHERE: Log in at https://zoom.us/w/548543321

WHY: Preventable drug diversion is a leading cause of prescription pain medication misuse and deadly overdoses. Further, 8 in 10 heroin users have misused pain meds. A new oral fluid monitoring test, developed by Cordant Health Solutions, wwwcordant.com, gives doctors more detailed and actionable information about possible drug misuse than urine drug tests.

Urine testing cannot determine if a patient is adhering to exact dosing because the results only indicate whether the patient had taken the drug before urine collection and not if proper dosing is being followed. Results from urine do not allow that interpretation.

Dr. Stripp will review research published in February in Pain Medicine that reports the CORE test, using a saliva specimen, can accurately indicate if a patient is achieving steady state drug concentration in the blood, and inform the physician that the patient is likely taking the medication as prescribed.

Contact: Tiffany Tuetkin (303) 570-4585, ttuetken@cordanths.com
Chuck Weber (262) 473-3018, cpweber@weberpr.com

Register: To register for the briefing go to:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/fdb7bd6c1175ba2d8c34be5db4a05ad8

