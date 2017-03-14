Newswise — The Social Justice Initiative at the University of Illinois at Chicago is joining the department of African American studies and the department of gender and women’s studies in hosting a discussion that details Chicago’s Great Migration from the eyes of African-American girls.

WHEN:

March 16

5 – 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Stevenson Hall (located north of the Richard J. Daley Library)

701 S. Morgan St.

Lower Level

DETAILS:

How Chicago’s Great Migration affected African-American girls is the subject of “South Side Girls” by Marcia Chatelain, associate professor of history at Georgetown University.

The book focuses on how migration was responsible for the quintupling of Chicago’s African-American population between 1910 and 1940. Chatelain will discuss how Chicago’s African-American scientists, urban reformers, journalists and activists helped to create an image of urban black girls in need of protection.

The author argues that construction and meaning of “black girlhood” shifted as a result of major economic, social and cultural changes and events that reflected parents’ and community leaders’ anxieties about urbanization — and helped define racial progress.

The event is free but online registration is required. For more information, call (312) 355-5922.