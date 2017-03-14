Newswise — March 14, 2017—Pittsburgh, PA (USA): The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) announced the winners of the 2017 Materials Photography Contest during the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2017), held February 26–March 2, 2017, in San Diego, California.

This inaugural competition encouraged TMS members to submit photographs or images that reflect the beauty in minerals, metals, and materials (microscopic, macroscopic, simulation, etc). A panel of five judges determined the winners on a basis of materials relevance, aesthetics, visual impact, and creativity. Proceeds from contest entry fees supported TMS Technical Division Student Scholarships.

First, second, and third place entries received a cash prize and a ribbon, while the two honorable mention entries received ribbons. Winners for the 2017 contest are as follows:

First Place ($300 prize and ribbon)

“MgO Crystal Growth in {100} Direction”

Deepoo Kumar, Ph.D. Candidate, Carnegie Mellon University

Second Place ($200 prize and ribbon)

“Radical Apex”

Anthony John Barnes, Senior Technical Advisor, Superform USA

Third Place ($100 prize and ribbon)

“Crack Bridge in a W-Cu Alloy”

Nicole R. Overman, Materials Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Honorable Mention – Tie (ribbons)

“As-Cast Aluminum Droplet by Ute Teuber”

Christian D. Klose, Division Manager of Biomedical Engineering & Lightweight Construction, Leibniz Universität Hannover, Institute of Materials Science

“Nano Bryce Canyon”

C. Shashank Kaira, Graduate Research Associate, Arizona State University

To view the winning entries and learn more about the contest, visit http://www.TMSFoundation.org/2017PhotoContest.

