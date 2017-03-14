http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/schools-within-mayo-clinic-college-of-medicine-and-science-included-in-u-s-news-world-reports-best-graduate-schools-rankings/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. ― U.S. News & World Report today released its 2018 rankings for Best Graduate Schools across the nation. Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences, two schools within Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, are included on the list. Mayo Clinic School of Medicine advanced to a top 20 ranking in the report.

“Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science continues to implement the most innovative, highest-quality education and curriculum across all the schools,” says Fredric Meyer, M.D., Juanita Kious Waugh Executive Dean of Education, Mayo Clinic. “Staying at the forefront of medical education and collaborating with the best and brightest minds at Mayo Clinic and around the country will generate educational opportunities that are second to none for our students as they graduate and provide care across the globe.”

Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences, which focuses on training allied health professionals, once again received high ratings for two of its graduate-level programs. For the second year in a row, Mayo’s nurse anesthesia program ranked as one of the top 10 nurse anesthesia training programs in the nation. The school’s physical therapy program continued to hold a top 20 ranking among Best Health Schools.

“Providing the highest-quality education to future health professionals is imperative to creating well-rounded health care providers,” says Michael Silber, M.B., Ch.B., dean, Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences. “With the looming physician shortage and the changing nature of health care, more and more emphasis is being placed on working in care teams – where the physician and well-trained allied health professionals each bring their expertise to the table to provide the best care for the patient. Our rankings reflect our leadership in training the next generation of health care providers.”

Dr. Silber shared that the school offers 135 programs, ranging from certificate level through doctorate level, and representing 58 health science professions. He notes that the school’s expert faculty, hands-on training and clinical immersion in Mayo Clinic’s unique model of patient care and professionalism have built the school’s reputation and make graduates of these programs highly sought-after in the job market. The Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences continues to evolve to meet patient need, recently approving a proposal to initiate a new physician assistant master’s degree in collaboration with multiple local universities.

Long renowned for its medical degree training success, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine now ranks among the top 20 Best Medical Schools in the country for research, advancing from the No. 24 position in the 2016 survey. Also showing steady advancement is the medical school’s primary care ranking at No. 31, inching up from No. 32 in 2016.

“We are competing with some of the largest, well-known universities in the nation,” says Dr. Meyer. “While we do not have the large university structure these rankings are geared toward, we do have an outstanding medical organization and a national reputation for unsurpassed medical and research training. The continuous advancement in national standings reflects the expertise and commitment of our faculty to deliver the highest-quality education to the extraordinary students who come to our schools.”

Many medical students entering Mayo Clinic School of Medicine begin participating in research within their first two years, and the school integrates comprehensive research training into its third-year curriculum. Eighty percent of the school’s students – more than twice the national average – publish in peer-reviewed medical journals. The school also offers an M.D.-Ph.D. training program in tandem with Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

“The willingness of Mayo’s physicians, physician scientists and researchers to provide training to the next generation of physicians who will advance the science of medicine plays a pivotal role in creating well-rounded medical students and future health care leaders,” says Dr. Meyer. “And while the majority of our students go on to medical specialty residencies, for which Mayo Clinic is known, we also recognize the significance of supporting the growing need for primary care physicians.”

As the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine continues to expand its national footprint, advancing the science of medicine will be emphasized in a single, national curriculum across all three school sites. Mayo Clinic School of Medicine site in Arizona will host its inaugural class starting in July 2017. The school also offers a two plus two program, where medical students spend their first two years studying at Mayo’s Rochester campus and complete their final two clinical years on Mayo’s Jacksonville, Florida, campus.

With multiple sites, creating impactful learning experiences across Mayo Clinic sites provide students a valuable educational experience with diverse patient populations. Collaborating with key universities in transformational medical education initiatives such as the Science of Health Care Delivery curriculum with Arizona State University and the American Medical Association’s Accelerating Change in Medical Education further expand the educational opportunities for Mayo’s students.

The U.S. News & World Report statistical surveys are sent in late 2016 and early 2017 to more than 1,900 graduate program administrators, and the reputational survey goes out to more than 18,400 academics and professionals representing educational programs in business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine. For Best Medical School rankings, data gathered gauge expert opinion of graduate school program excellence and statistical quality indicators for graduate school faculty, research and students. These include undergraduate GPA, median Medical College Admission Test score, a school’s acceptance rate, faculty-to-student ratio, total institutional National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants acquired, and NIH research grants per faculty member. The Best Health School rankings are based on peer assessment. Find the full new rankings and data on the U.S. News & World Report website.

