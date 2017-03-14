Newswise — Reflecting continued excellence, the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA placed among the nation's top medical schools in the annual U.S. News and World Report survey of graduate schools released March 14.

The UCLA medical school rose three spots to No. 11 in research and maintained its No. 6 position in primary care.

"Every day, we strive to train the next generation of clinicians to be collaborative and compassionate in patient care and scientists to be diligent as they pursue research essential to breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness," said Dr. Kelsey Martin, dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "Our performance in national surveys is a tribute to the talented faculty, physicians-in-training, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and staff committed to serving society in such a meaningful way."

Among the data used to calculate the rankings were assessments of medical school deans and residency directors across the country, Medical College Admission Test scores of students, applicant admission rates and faculty-student ratios.

The research category also factored in the value of grants received from the National Institutes of Health. The primary care category factored in the proportion of graduates entering primary care.

Medical school faculty and residents provide patient care at UCLA Health hospitals in Westwood and Santa Monica and in clinics throughout Southern California.

The synergy between research and clinical programs benefits patients, said Dr. John Mazziotta, vice chancellor for UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health.

"UCLA Health and our David Geffen School of Medicine are united by a shared mission – providing exceptional health care, modern medical technology and the latest treatments in a compassionate environment to patients from Los Angeles and around the world," Mazziotta said.

In the most recent annual U.S. News and World Report ranking of hospitals, UCLA placed No. 1 in both Los Angeles and California and No. 5 in the nation. UCLA has been best in the western United States for 27 consecutive years.