LAWRENCE — All eyes of the economic world are on the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting and whether the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.

A University of Kansas professor is available to discuss issues surrounding the Fed's decision on rates this week and into the future.

Bob DeYoung, the Capitol Federal Distinguished Professor in Financial Markets and Institutions in the KU School of Business, is a former Federal Reserve economist. DeYoung is co-editor of the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking. He is a leading scholar on performance, practice and regulation in the banking industry.

"The Fed is reverting to its more traditional mission of price stability," he said. "Should the economy pick-up speed over the coming year, the Fed will begin switching to 'inflation fighter' mode."

