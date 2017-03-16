Newswise — Following is a list of new research and topics regarding orthopedic injuries and surgery being presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush physicians at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Convention in San Diego, March 14th- 18th, 2017:

* Avoiding Knee Replacement: Using Biologics, Osteotomies and Cartilage Restoration Procedures (Dr. Brian Cole)

* 96% of runners return to same level after hip arthroscopy to treat femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) (Dr. Shane Nho)

* Is Younger Age a Risk Factor for Early Revision after Total Hip Replacement for Arthritis? Prior studies showed that patients who have replacement at a younger age are more at risk of having revision surgery earlier because they are more active than younger patients. Revision surgery can increase the risks and complication rates for patients. But a new study found there is no difference in revision rates based on a patient’s age. (Dr. Craig Della Valle)

* Managing the Medical Care of Pro Sports Organizations by Team Physicians (Dr. Brian Cole)

* Team Doctor’s perspective on challenges and responsibilities of providing medical care for a sports team ranging from high school to professional franchises (Dr. Brian Cole)

* Platelet-Rich Plasma in Orthopaedic Surgery: Where Do We Stand in 2017? (Dr. Brian Cole)

* Stem Cells in Orthopaedic Surgery: Definitions, Regulations, and Bench to Bedside Evidence (Dr. Brian Cole)

* An Athlete’s Performance in their Sport After ACL Surgery Depends on What Sport they Participate in (Dr. Nikhil Verma)

