Newswise — Dr. Hari K. P. Kalagara, MD, FCARCSI, EDRA, has been named 2017 Resident/Fellow of the Year by ASRA.

Dr. Kalagara is a resident at Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program in Cleveland, OH. He completed a Regional Anesthesia Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic during which time he began organizing what have become extremely successful ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia workshops at Cleveland Clinic and helped organize visiting professorships for Drs. Vincent Chan, Admir Hadzic, and Brian Sites.

According to nominator Dr. Richard Rosenquist, Dr. Kalagara is an excellent teacher with a "never-ending thirst to learn," and he is "humble, honest, and hardworking."

Dr. Kalagara served in several anesthesiology roles in hospitals in the United Kingdom and India before coming to Cleveland Clinic. He earned his MD at NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, India.

Dr. Kalagara is a frequent author of abstracts presented to the ASRA annual meetings. This year at the ASRA 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Meeting, Dr. Kalagara will be presenting poster presentation 3627: Ultrasound guided/assisted labor epidurals: A case series during Moderated Poster Session 6b, which will be held Friday from 10:15-11:45 am in Salon 6, and poster presentation 3735: Ultrasound guided/assisted spinal anesthesia in pregnant women undergoing elective caesarean section: A case series during Moderated Poster Session 7a, which will be held Friday from 2-3:30 pm in Salon 5.

ASRA’s Resident/Fellow of the Year Award is given annually to a resident or fellow member of ASRA who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to regional anesthesia or pain medicine; has contributed to the advancement of the profession, welfare of residents, or quality of residency education; serves as a role model and mentor to his or her peers; and embodies the values of ASRA.

ASRA is the largest subspecialty anesthesia association in the United States with more than 4,000 members. The mission of the society is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine. The vision of the society is to be the leader in regional anesthesia and chronic pain medicine through innovations in education and research.

