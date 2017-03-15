Newswise — Julio J. Ramirez, R. Stuart Dickson Professor and chair of the Department of Psychology at Davidson College (NC), has been selected as the 2017 CUR-Goldwater Scholars Faculty Mentor Awardee. The award, which consists of a plaque and $5000 for the awardee’s research program and/or undergraduate researchers, will be presented at an April 7 reception during the Council on Undergraduate Research’s National Conference on Undergraduate Research at the University of Memphis.

Selected from 11 finalists, Dr. Ramirez was recognized for his high-quality research and publications, his mentoring of more than 140 undergraduates and 10 Goldwater Scholars, and his work to enhance the mentoring skills of faculty members and students. An American Psychological Association Fellow, he is a past Presidential Awardee for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring.

“The Foundation is pleased to be partnering with CUR to celebrate teaching and mentoring excellence like that exhibited by Davidson College’s Dr. Ramirez,” said John Mateja, president of the Goldwater Foundation. “For students who are fortunate enough to encounter and work with him, Dr. Ramirez is a guiding light for them into graduate school and throughout their professional careers. He is a model for all of us who work with students.”

Said CUR Executive Officer Elizabeth Ambos, “Dr. Ramirez’s remarkable achievements over the last 30 years reflect his work as a world-class neuroscientist, as well as his deep mentorship and curricular redesign efforts needed to support the education and training of the next generation of researchers.”

“Dr. Ramirez pursues life-changing research in neuroplasticity and engages his students as collaborators, offering unparalleled experience and opportunity for discovery,” said Davidson President Carol Quillen. “His work, as a scholar and mentor, exemplifies how Davidson prepares students for lives of leadership, impact, and service to something larger than themselves.”

Said Dr. Ramirez, “My passion for seeing students get excited about the scientific process and achieve success in their pursuit of further education remains unabated, and I look forward to continuing to have a role in transforming students’ lives and opening doors to a productive future.”

