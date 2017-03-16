For Immediate Release:

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (March 16, 2017)—Today, researchers from the George Washington University’s Health Workforce Institute (GWHWI) unveiled a report that synthesizes new findings on the U.S. health workforce from six research centers and a technical center all funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Since 2013, these Health Workforce Research Centers have collectively conducted nearly 70 studies that shed light on how health workforce needs are changing in response to the rapidly changing U.S. health landscape.

The new report offers significant insight into three themes: 1) Understanding evolving health workforce roles and team configurations; 2) Spotlighting job growth and career paths in middle and low-skilled health professions and; 3) Identifying workforce strategies to increase access to high-quality health care.

“The report will help health policy leaders identify new strategies for increasing access to health care, especially in remote or isolated regions of the United States,” says Patricia Pittman, PhD, Co-Director of the GWHWI and an associate professor of health policy and management at Milken Institute SPH. “Tele-health, nurse-led clinics and Medicaid-financing of graduate medical education are just a few of the ways health care leaders can ensure that the U.S. workforce is prepared for the future.”

The report, “Health Workforce Research Centers: Key Findings 2013-2016,” can be accessed at the GWHWI website here.

