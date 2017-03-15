By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is partnering with the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) to host the eighth annual CEIBS Private Wealth Investment Forum.

Held 8 April in Shanghai, the forum, which is sponsored by Darden’s Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management and the CEIBS Shoushan Centre for Wealth Management, brings together global business leaders and industry experts for a close-up look at the global investing and asset management landscape.

The summit occurs against an eventful backdrop, as years of unconventional monetary policy and a new presidential administration in the United States have left investors confronting an investment landscape with little historical precedence. Industry leaders will grapple with recent events and make sense of the uncertainty, helping to uncover future investing opportunities.

“Investors and business leaders are making capital decisions in a tumultuous investing era, as a recent run-up in global markets comes amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty,” said Professor Pedro Matos, academic director of the Mayo Center for Asset Management. “We’re excited to partner with CEIBS and a leading group of experts to help investors navigate this new terrain.”

To learn more about the event, visit the forum page on the Darden website.

Confirmed speakers include:

Francisco Aristeguieta, CEO, Asia Pacific, Citigroup Asia

Dick Mayo (MBA ‘68), chairman, Game Creek Capital

Oliver Rui, CEIBS professor of finance and accounting, director of CEIBS Shoushan Center for Wealth Management

Han Xianwang, chief economist, China Universal Asset Management

Dennis Yang, Dale S. Coenen Free Enterprise Professor of Business Administration, Darden School of Business

Wang Zhongmin, vice chairman, National Social Security Fund Council

Specific sessions will include:

Investment in Chinese A Shares

Investment in the Hong Kong Stock Market and Overseas Investment

When the East Meets the West: How to Allocate the Assets Globally?

Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment

Darden’s participation in the Private Wealth Investment Forum continues the School’s long-standing commitment to China, and represents the fourth year the School has co-sponsored an investing summit in Shanghai.

About the Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management

The Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management at the Darden School of Business serves as a hub of thought leadership and professional development for faculty, students, alumni and business practitioners in the field of asset management. The center prepares future leaders for the industry and delivers a steady stream of research exploring the full spectrum of asset classes in this important field: equities, fixed income, cash, currency, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and private equity.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s http://www.darden.virginia.edu/news/2016/economist-whichmba-ranking/ to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.