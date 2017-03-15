American Academy of Dermatology Awards 26 Shade Structure Grants to Protect America's Youth
Article ID: 671344
Released: 15-Mar-2017 4:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: American Academy of Dermatology
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
KEYWORDS
American Academy of Dermatology awards 26 Shade Structure grants to protect America's youth
Newswise — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (March 15, 2017) — Current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The American Academy of Dermatology has awarded shade structure grants to 26 schools and non-profit organizations across the country in order to protect children and adolescents from the sun’s harmful rays.
Since its launch in 2000, the AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program has awarded 350 shade structure grants, which provide shade for more than 600,000 individuals each day.
“Skin cancer is highly preventable as we know overexposure to the sun is one of the primary causes and seeking shade is a simple way to reduce your risk of skin cancer,” said board-certified dermatologist Henry W. Lim, MD, FAAD, president of the AAD. “The AAD is proud to recognize these organizations and their commitment to providing more opportunities for young people to enjoy the outdoors while being protected from the sun’s dangerous UV rays.”
To reduce the risk of skin cancer, the AAD recommends seeking shade, wearing protective clothing and applying a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher when outdoors.
The AAD awarded its 2017 AAD Shade Structure grants to these organizations in the following states:
Alabama
Douglas Elementary School, Douglas, Alabama
Sponsored by Joshua B. Wharton, MD, FAAD
Arizona
Donaldson Elementary PTO, Tucson, Arizona
Sponsored by Alan J. Levin, MD, FAAD
California
Imperial Elementary School, Anaheim, California
Sponsored by Cheryl L. Effron, MD, FAAD
Self-Help Enterprises Affordable Housing Community of Village de Guadalupe, Orosi, California
Sponsored by Joy T. Torakawa, MD, FAAD
Shasta Family YMCA, Redding, California
Sponsored by Elizabeth Gardner Stratte, MD, FAAD
Colorado
Fountain International Magnet School, Pueblo, Colorado
Sponsored by Krystal J. Holderness-Nakamura, MD, FAAD
Florida
Achievement and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc., Sunrise, Florida
Sponsored by Jerome R. Obed, DO, FAAD
Branches, Inc. – Florida City Campus, Florida City, Florida
Sponsored by Judith E. Crowell, MD, FAAD
Galileo School for Gifted Learning, Sanford, Florida
Sponsored by Jeffrey G. Moskowitz, MD, FAAD
Imagine South Lake Charter School, Clermont, Florida
Sponsored by Joseph A. Shirer, MD, FAAD
Palencia Elementary School, Saint Augustine, Florida
Sponsored by Christina Brennan, MD, FAAD
Georgia
Vaugh Elementary School, Powder Springs, Georgia
Sponsored by Jared Samuel Friedman, MD, FAAD
Massachusetts
J. Turner Hood Elementary, North Reading, Massachusetts
Sponsored by Charles R. Taylor, MD, FAAD
New York
Bnos Leah Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York
Sponsored by Sara Leah Tarsis, MD, FAAD
The Friends of the Salamanca Youth Center, Inc., Salamanca, New York
Sponsored by Michael Nazareth, MD, PhD, FAAD
North Carolina
ABC of NC, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Sponsored by John G. Albertini, MD, FAAD
Eden Family YMCA, Eden, North Carolina
Sponsored by Stuart Tafeen, MD, FAAD
The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education, Raleigh, North Carolina
Sponsored by Margaret Brown Boyse, MD, FAAD
Oklahoma
Tishomingo Development Team, Tishomingo, Oklahoma
Sponsored by Michael G. McCauley, MD, FAAD
South Carolina
Chapin Intermediate School, Chapin, South Carolina
Sponsored by Allison L. Cashman, MD, FAAD
Cross Schools, Bluffton, South Carolina
Sponsored by Carmen A. Traywick, MD, FAAD
River Ridge Academy, Bluffton, South Carolina
Sponsored by Carmen A. Traywick, MD, FAAD
Texas
Faith Family Academy Charter Schools, Waxahachie, Texas
Sponsored by Andrew Paul Word, MD, FAAD
Newton Rayzor Elementary, Denton, Texas
Sponsored by Cynthia R. Harrington, MD, FAAD
Reagan Elementary School, Cedar Park, Texas
Sponsored by Shwol-Huo Kiang, DO, FAAD
South Knoll Elementary PTO, College Station, Texas
Sponsored by Rachel Ruth L. Moore, MD, FAAD
AAD member dermatologists play an integral role in the program by encouraging local organizations to apply for the grants and by writing letters of support, a requirement for consideration of applications. The program is open to non-profit organizations that serve children and teens under the age of 18 and have incorporated a sun safety program into their activities for at least one year. Grants are available for permanent shade structures over outdoor locations that are not protected from the sun, such as playgrounds, pools, eating areas and other locations.
For organizations interested in offering a sun safety program, the AAD has developed a curriculum for 8- to 13-year-olds to promote healthy self-esteem through education about skin, hair, and nails. The Good Skin Knowledge lesson plans and accompanying activities include sun safety education, which qualifies for the sun safety awareness program when in place for a year prior to application for a shade structure grant.
The AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program is financially supported by the AAD and its members’ contributions. This program is part of the AAD’s SPOT Skin Cancer™ campaign to create a world without skin cancer through public awareness, community outreach programs and services, and advocacy that promote the prevention, detection and care of skin cancer.
Headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 18,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at 1-888-462-DERM (3376) or www.aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), or YouTube (Academy of Dermatology).