 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

American Academy of Dermatology Awards 26 Shade Structure Grants to Protect America's Youth

Article ID: 671344

Released: 15-Mar-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: American Academy of Dermatology

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Dermatology, Public Health, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Dermatology, Sun Safety, Sun Grant

    • American Academy of Dermatology awards 26 Shade Structure grants to protect America's youth

    Newswise — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (March 15, 2017) — Current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The American Academy of Dermatology has awarded shade structure grants to 26 schools and non-profit organizations across the country in order to protect children and adolescents from the sun’s harmful rays.
    Since its launch in 2000, the AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program has awarded 350 shade structure grants, which provide shade for more than 600,000 individuals each day.

    “Skin cancer is highly preventable as we know overexposure to the sun is one of the primary causes and seeking shade is a simple way to reduce your risk of skin cancer,” said board-certified dermatologist Henry W. Lim, MD, FAAD, president of the AAD. “The AAD is proud to recognize these organizations and their commitment to providing more opportunities for young people to enjoy the outdoors while being protected from the sun’s dangerous UV rays.”

    To reduce the risk of skin cancer, the AAD recommends seeking shade, wearing protective clothing and applying a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher when outdoors.

    The AAD awarded its 2017 AAD Shade Structure grants to these organizations in the following states:

    Alabama

    Douglas Elementary School, Douglas, Alabama
    Sponsored by Joshua B. Wharton, MD, FAAD

    Arizona

    Donaldson Elementary PTO, Tucson, Arizona
    Sponsored by Alan J. Levin, MD, FAAD

    California

    Imperial Elementary School, Anaheim, California
    Sponsored by Cheryl L. Effron, MD, FAAD
    Self-Help Enterprises Affordable Housing Community of Village de Guadalupe, Orosi, California
    Sponsored by Joy T. Torakawa, MD, FAAD
    Shasta Family YMCA, Redding, California
    Sponsored by Elizabeth Gardner Stratte, MD, FAAD

    Colorado

    Fountain International Magnet School, Pueblo, Colorado
    Sponsored by Krystal J. Holderness-Nakamura, MD, FAAD

    Florida

    Achievement and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc., Sunrise, Florida
    Sponsored by Jerome R. Obed, DO, FAAD
    Branches, Inc. – Florida City Campus, Florida City, Florida
    Sponsored by Judith E. Crowell, MD, FAAD
    Galileo School for Gifted Learning, Sanford, Florida
    Sponsored by Jeffrey G. Moskowitz, MD, FAAD
    Imagine South Lake Charter School, Clermont, Florida
    Sponsored by Joseph A. Shirer, MD, FAAD
    Palencia Elementary School, Saint Augustine, Florida
    Sponsored by Christina Brennan, MD, FAAD

    Georgia

    Vaugh Elementary School, Powder Springs, Georgia
    Sponsored by Jared Samuel Friedman, MD, FAAD

    Massachusetts

    J. Turner Hood Elementary, North Reading, Massachusetts
    Sponsored by Charles R. Taylor, MD, FAAD

    New York

    Bnos Leah Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York
    Sponsored by Sara Leah Tarsis, MD, FAAD
    The Friends of the Salamanca Youth Center, Inc., Salamanca, New York
    Sponsored by Michael Nazareth, MD, PhD, FAAD

    North Carolina

    ABC of NC, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
    Sponsored by John G. Albertini, MD, FAAD
    Eden Family YMCA, Eden, North Carolina
    Sponsored by Stuart Tafeen, MD, FAAD
    The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education, Raleigh, North Carolina
    Sponsored by Margaret Brown Boyse, MD, FAAD

    Oklahoma

    Tishomingo Development Team, Tishomingo, Oklahoma
    Sponsored by Michael G. McCauley, MD, FAAD

    South Carolina

    Chapin Intermediate School, Chapin, South Carolina
    Sponsored by Allison L. Cashman, MD, FAAD
    Cross Schools, Bluffton, South Carolina
    Sponsored by Carmen A. Traywick, MD, FAAD
    River Ridge Academy, Bluffton, South Carolina
    Sponsored by Carmen A. Traywick, MD, FAAD

    Texas

    Faith Family Academy Charter Schools, Waxahachie, Texas
    Sponsored by Andrew Paul Word, MD, FAAD
    Newton Rayzor Elementary, Denton, Texas
    Sponsored by Cynthia R. Harrington, MD, FAAD
    Reagan Elementary School, Cedar Park, Texas
    Sponsored by Shwol-Huo Kiang, DO, FAAD
    South Knoll Elementary PTO, College Station, Texas
    Sponsored by Rachel Ruth L. Moore, MD, FAAD

    AAD member dermatologists play an integral role in the program by encouraging local organizations to apply for the grants and by writing letters of support, a requirement for consideration of applications. The program is open to non-profit organizations that serve children and teens under the age of 18 and have incorporated a sun safety program into their activities for at least one year. Grants are available for permanent shade structures over outdoor locations that are not protected from the sun, such as playgrounds, pools, eating areas and other locations.

    For organizations interested in offering a sun safety program, the AAD has developed a curriculum for 8- to 13-year-olds to promote healthy self-esteem through education about skin, hair, and nails. The Good Skin Knowledge lesson plans and accompanying activities include sun safety education, which qualifies for the sun safety awareness program when in place for a year prior to application for a shade structure grant.

    The AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program is financially supported by the AAD and its members’ contributions. This program is part of the AAD’s SPOT Skin Cancer™ campaign to create a world without skin cancer through public awareness, community outreach programs and services, and advocacy that promote the prevention, detection and care of skin cancer.

    Headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 18,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at 1-888-462-DERM (3376) or www.aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), or YouTube (Academy of Dermatology).


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!