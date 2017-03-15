Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will offer three new online, part-time graduate programs beginning this fall.



The programs – the Master of Applied Science in Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality, the Master of Applied Science in Population Health Management and the Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Population Health Management – will be offered as part of the Bloomberg School’s Online Programs for Applied Learning. The first such program, the Master of Applied Science in Spatial Analysis for Public Health, launched in the fall of 2016.



The fully online master’s degrees can be completed in 24 months and the certificate program can be completed in 12 months. While the programs do not include a residency component at the Bloomberg School’s Baltimore campus, Bloomberg School faculty members will be involved in course development, teaching and advising students.



The Master of Applied Science in Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, which is part of Johns Hopkins Medicine. It combines coursework from Johns Hopkins’ highly regarded professional schools and the Armstrong Institute’s pioneering advances in patient safety to educate students on the mechanisms and evidence-based protocols that can reduce preventable patient harm and improve clinical outcomes.



The Master of Applied Science in Population Health Management focuses on understanding and leading the management of health and disease in narrowly defined and specific populations. It targets clinicians and managers who are actively engaged in the transformation of hospital and health systems to value-based, population-focused care delivery.



The Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Population Health Management is designed for health system clinicians and managers who want to update or expand their skills but are not interested in a full-degree program.



“These programs open the toolbox of public health – including epidemiology, community action and communications – for the purpose of advancing the health of a wide range of clinical and geographic populations,” says Joshua M. Sharfstein, MD, associate dean for public health practice and training at the Bloomberg School. “Population health managers who can draw upon public health tools will be the leaders of tomorrow’s health care system.”



The Bloomberg School has long been a pioneer in online learning and has been actively developing online coursework for more than 20 years. Public health students from around the world are learning from the School’s faculty via online degree programs, certificates, individual courses and other forms of online training.



To learn more about these new programs, please visit http://www.jhsph.edu/academics/online-learning-and-courses/online-programs/.

