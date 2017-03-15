Newswise — Virginia Tech chemistry professor Louis Madsen has studied lithium ion batteries and their chemical makeup, and understands the volatility of these materials that we often take for granted as workable and safe. Madsen is working to develop a prototype “ion gel” that could solve two of the battery industry’s most difficult problems: risk of fire and limited charge storage capacity. Early work on the new gel –which conducts ions quickly and safely while remaining thermally stable – recently was published in the high impact journal Advanced Materials.

