Virginia Tech Professor Lou Madsen Working to Develop a Prototype Safer Battery

Released: 15-Mar-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Virginia Tech

Expert Pitch

  • Virginia Tech's Lou Madsen is available to discuss safer battery research

Energy, Engineering, Local - Virginia
KEYWORDS
  • Battery, Lithium Ion Batteries

    • Newswise — Virginia Tech chemistry professor Louis Madsen has studied lithium ion batteries and their chemical makeup, and understands the volatility of these materials that we often take for granted as workable and safe. Madsen is working to develop a prototype “ion gel” that could solve two of the battery industry’s most difficult problems: risk of fire and limited charge storage capacity. Early work on the new gel –which conducts ions quickly and safely while remaining thermally stable – recently was published in the high impact journal Advanced Materials.

    To secure a print or broadcast interview with Lou Madsen, contact Bill Foy by email at fwill55@vt.edu; or by phone at 540-998-0288 or 540-231-8719.

