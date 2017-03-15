

ACC 2017 — NewYork-Presbyterian’s World-Renowned Cardiology Experts Available for Comment

Presenting Important New Research on TAVR, EXCEL and NOBEL, Novel Stenting Therapies, Heart Disease and Diabetes, Hypertension in Pregnancy, Gender Disparities in Cardiac Procedure Outcomes, Congenital Heart Disease and More

Newswise — NEW YORK (March 15, 2017) -- Leading cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery experts from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine will be presenting at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session taking place March 17-19, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Below is a list of NewYork-Presbyterian’s noteworthy presenters as well as top experts available for comment on the most compelling research abstracts that will be presented at this year’s meeting.

Gregg Stone, M.D. – director of cardiovascular research and education at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Known as one of the foremost clinical trialists in Interventional Cardiology, his areas of expertise include interventional therapies of acute coronary syndromes and myocardial infarction; drug-eluting stents; adjunct pharmacology; percutaneous heart valves; Bioresorbable vascular scaffolds; new device angioplasty including distal embolic protection, thrombectomy, vascular brachytherapy and stent grafts; intravascular imaging; physiologic lesion assessment; saphenous vein graft therapies; chronic total occlusions; vulnerable plaque; contrast nephropathy; clinical trial design; and regulatory issues.

Dr. Stone will be presenting on a number of items including two year outcomes for the ABSORB stent and insights from the EXCEL Study on 3-Year Outcomes Comparing PCI and CABG with Everolimus-Eluting Stents. He can also comment any interventional cardiology topic, as well as the role of PCSK9 inhibitors in lowering cholesterol.

Martin Leon, M.D. – director of the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. Leon is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Interventional Cardiology. He has served as principal investigator for more than 50 clinical trials that helped shape the field of interventional cardiovascular medicine, including: STRESS, STARS, Gamma-one, SIRIUS, ENDEAVOR, and most recently, the PARTNER trial.

Dr. Leon will be presenting on a number of items including TAVR 1 and insights from the PARTNER 2A Trial. He can also comment on the SURTAVI trial.

Mathew Mauer, M.D. –director of the Clinical Cardiovascular Research Laboratory for the Elderly (CCRLE) at the Allen Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian, Dr. Maurer has advanced training in heart failure and cardiac transplantation. He has received grants from the National Institute on Aging to study cardiovascular changes in older patients and specializes in the care of patients with heart failure and a preserved ejection fraction, including patients with HCM.

Dr. Maurer will be presenting a national survey study of current clinical recommendations around sodium intake in heart failure patients, and challenges and barriers in the collaboration of cardiology and palliative care.

Ajay Kirtane, M.D., S.M. – director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, he specializes in complex coronary and peripheral vascular interventional procedures. He is a co-diretor of TCT, and has authored/co-authored >200 original manuscripts and >50 reviews and chapters including the “Coronary Stenting” chapters of the two most widely used textbooks in Interventional Cardiology.

Dr. Kirtane will be presenting on a number of items including the ADAPT-DES Study on Antiplatelet Therapy and The Interventional Toolbox for Complex-Higher-Risk Patients (CHIP).



Marlon Rosenbaum, M.D. – director of The Schneeweiss Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, he is a pioneer in the field of adult congenital heart disease. He has been practicing for more than 27 years, has participated in pivotal research trials, has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and is a respected lecturer. He is the co-author of Congenital Heart Disease in The Adult and a contributing author on a number of other textbooks.

Dr. Rosenbaum can discuss CHD, including what we can learn about Transposition of the Great Arteries from serial imaging.



Dmitriy Feldman, M.D. – director of Endovascular Service of Interventional Cardiac and Endovascular Laboratory in the Division of Cardiology at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Feldman specializes in angioplasty and stenting. His areas of research interest include percutaneous coronary and endovascular intervention outcomes research and he has performed extensive work with the New York State Department of Health PCI database, American College of Cardiology National Cardiovascular Data Registry, as well as the Cornell Catheterization Laboratory institutional database.



Dr. Feldman will be presenting on the influence of race and gender on cardiac procedure outcomes.

Shing-Chiu Wong, M.D. – director of Cardiac Catheterization laboratories at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Wong has published extensively in the field of interventional cardiology with a special focus on new device angioplasty, saphenous vein graft intervention, cardiogenic shock, and drug eluting stents. Dr. Wong has recently served as the national principal investigation in the ECLIPSE trial.

Dr. Wong will be presenting on the influence of race and gender on cardiac procedure outcomes.

Arash Salemi, M.D. - surgical Director of the William Acquavella Heart Valve Center of New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Salemi has performed over 500 transcatheter procedures and is involved in the development of novel techniques for transcatheter mitral valve replacement. Dr. Salemi has a strong interest in structural heart disease and minimally invasive alternatives to cardiac surgery.

Dr. Salemi is involved with several presentations on transcatheter outcomes, including the impact of periprocedural blood transfusions in patients undergoing TAVR.



Jim Cheung, M.D. – director of Clinical Electrophysiology Research, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Cheung specializes in the treatment of all heart rhythm disorders. His areas of expertise include catheter ablation treatment of atrial fibrillation and complex atrial tachycardia, treatment of ventricular arrhythmias, and cardiac device implantation.

Dr. Cheung is involved with presentations on pharmaceutical interventions for atrial fibrillation and novel remote interventions for arrhythmias.



Richard Blyton Devereux, M.D. – director of the Adult Echocardiography Laboratory at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. Devereux’s areas of expertise include cardiovascular connective tissue diseases, clinical echocardiography cardiovascular Disease and Marfan's Syndrome

Dr. Devereux is the co-author on the Effect of Antihypertensive Therapy on Development of Incident Conduction System Disease in Hypertensive Patients: The LIFE Study.



Bruce Lerman, M.D. – Chief of the Division of Cardiology and Director of the Electrophysiology Laboratory at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. Lerman’s areas of expertise are Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Pacemakers, Implantable Defibrillators, Atrial Fibrillation and Stroke and AF: Thinking About the Heart

Dr. Lerman will be presenting on Outcomes of Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and Left Atrial Thrombus Despite Continuous Non-Vitamin K Antagonist Anticoagulant and Warfarin Therapy: Insights Into Rates and Timing of Thrombus Resolution.



James K. Min, M.D. – director of the Dalio Institute of Cardiovascular Imaging at Weil Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. James K. Min specializes in the diagnosis of coronary heart disease with multidetector CT angiography. He also has expertise in the identification novel clinical risk factors that place individuals at higher risk for the development of coronary heart disease.

Dr. Min is the Co-Chair for Clinical Utility of Cardiac CT in 2017: Joint Symposium of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography and the American College of Cardiology.



Peter Okin, M.D. – director of Clinical Affairs and Associate Director of the Cardiac Graphics Laboratory at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, Dr. Okin’s primary area of interest is electrocardiography. He is committed to the development of new methods for improving diagnosis and risk stratification using the rest and exercise electrocardiogram and has published extensively in these areas.

Dr. Okin with be presenting on the Effect of Antihypertensive Therapy on Development of Incident Conduction System Disease in Hypertensive Patients: The LIFE Study and is the co-author of Baseline Absence of Electrocardiographic Left Ventricular Hypertrophy Is Associated With Increased Mortality After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement.



Subhi Al’Aref, M.D. – instructor of Medicine in Radiology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine.

Dr. Al’Aref will be presenting on Things That Begin With an "A" in Adult Congenital Heart Disease: What Is Aorta, Artery and Anomalous? He will also present on Long-Term Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients With Anomalous Coronary Arteries Wisualized by Coronary CT Angiography: The CONFIRM (COronary CT Angiography EvaluatioN For Clinical Outcomes: An InteRnational Multicenter) Registry.

