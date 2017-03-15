Newswise — The Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP) has issued an open call for funding proposals to convene interdisciplinary teams tackling questions at the heart of sustainable economic development, human well-being, and natural resource conservation.

SNAPP is built around the premise that the protection of nature will help secure food, energy and water – and enhance the quality of life – for 10 billion people. The new proposed projects should address clear and intriguing science questions, with the outcomes forging a direct path to impacting policy or practice. There will be special emphasis for this round of proposals on the issues of climate change, sanitation and water security.

To apply, proposals should be uploaded as a PDF no later than 5:00pm PDT on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The full Request for Proposals can be accessed here: http://snappartnership.net/rfp/

SNAPP, a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at solving the world’s most pressing conservation and human development challenges, is a partnership between The Nature Conservancy, Wildlife Conservation Society, and the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

SNAPP funds science that makes things happen and solves global problems. SNAPP’s multi-disciplinary teams include experts from any academic discipline to synthesize data relevant to their work, from indigenous knowledge to satellite imagery or anything in between. They also include key people poised to make changes in the humanitarian, development and conservation sectors and influence policy at national and international levels.

Just as human and natural systems are bolstered by biodiversity, people tackle complex problems more readily in diverse environments. SNAPP brings together teams of 12-18 people from diverse organizations referred to as working groups. SNAPP working groups meet intensively in 3-4 in-person collaborative sessions (lasting 3-5 days each) over the course of 18-24 months. Between sessions, team members collaborate remotely to publish research, develop implementation tools and products, and support decision-makers’ use of the results.

SNAPP has launched 29 working group projects since its inception in 2013, which to date have produced 35 peer reviewed scientific publications, 20 implementation products including 13 online tools, and raised more than $7 million to follow-up on the outcome of SNAPP groups and to take those outcomes into practice.

This past year has seen SNAPP working groups deliver products including:

• a new decision support tool to help data limited fisheries managers make better decisions;

• the science behind the Chinese government’s elephant ivory trade ban;

• World Bank guidelines for conserving coastal ecosystems that protect human communities; and

• land-use models to help the Tanzanian government balance agricultural intensification, wildlife conservation, and watershed management.

For a full list of SNAPP multi-disciplinary teams, visit http://snappartnership.net/groups/.

About the Science for Nature and People Partnership

Founded in 2013, the Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP) is the world’s premier innovation engine of conservation science and sustainable development policy, partnering with public, non-profit and private sector organizations around the world to transform the relationship between people and nature. Backed by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) at the University of California, Santa Barbara. SNAPP funds, convenes and supports Expert Working Groups addressing challenges in four focus areas: Food Security and Nature, Water Security and Nature, Climate Change and Resilience, and Valuing Ecosystem Services. SNAPP has been generously supported by Angela Nomellini and Ken Olivier, Shirley and Harry Hagey, Steve and Roberta Denning, Seth Neiman, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Ward W. and Priscilla B. Woods, blue moon fund, and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. For more information, visit http://www.snappartnership.net/