Newswise — The National University of Singapore (NUS) has once again emerged as Asia’s top university in the latest Asia University Rankings 2017 published by the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine. This is the second consecutive year that the University has attained the top position in this ranking of Asia universities since the introduction of this category in 2013.

NUS President Professor Tan Chorh Chuan said, “We are pleased that NUS has once again been recognised as Asia’s leading university in the latest rankings by the Times Higher Education. This is a strong recognition of our Asian and global approach to education and research, as well as the importance we place on making a positive impact on the nation and the community around us.

I am grateful to our outstanding faculty and researchers, and our talented students, for their excellent efforts, and for the strong support of the Singapore government. We will strive to ensure that NUS’ education and research remain innovative and relevant to Singapore, Asia and beyond.”

Mr Phil Baty, Editor, Times Higher Education Rankings, said, “I’d like to congratulate NUS on retaining its position as Asia’s number one university for the second consecutive year – despite very tough competition, particularly from China’s Beijing giants, Peking University and Tsinghua. I predicted several years ago that NUS would reach the top, and the university really has established itself as the role model for the entire continent – demonstrating that with decisive leadership, a truly international approach and with the backing of government prepared to invest in higher education, Asian universities can legitimately challenge the traditional Western elites of the US and the UK.”

The THE Asia University Rankings 2017 is a ranking of Asia’s best 300 universities from 24 countries. It uses the same 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments. The weightings have been specially recalibrated to reflect the priorities of Asian institutions.

The full results of the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings are available at http://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2017/regional-ranking.

