Newswise — A talk and book-signing by former Sen. Barbara Boxer will kick off Humanities and Social Sciences Week Monday, March 20, at California State University, Fullerton.

Boxer's talk is being billed as: “Uncensored” and “Unfiltered” after 30-plus years in the U.S. Congress. She is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. in the Titan Student Union’s Portola Pavilion. The event is free and open to the public.



Boxer served in the U.S. Senate from California from 1993 to 2017 and before that in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1993.

Her memoir, “The Art of Tough: Fearlessly Facing Politics and Life,” was released last year and focuses on her recollections of service and commitment to fight for women, families, equality and environmental protection.



Boxer’s book introduction reads: “So here’s my book: a no-punches-pulled personal memoir about the personalities and shenanigans of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. I want to show you that what these folks do (or don’t!) has a direct, powerful impact on your lives.”



Humanities & Social Sciences Week is sponsored by the CSUF College of Humanities and Social Sciences, HSS Inter-Club Council and Associated Students Inc. A full schedule of the week’s activities is posted online.

Events featuring scholars and their research include:

• March 20 — American Studies Student Association’s symposium from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Titan Student Union’s Portola Pavilion.

• March 20 —Social Justice Summit from 1-4 p.m. in the Humanities-Social Sciences Building, Room 513

• March 21 — Student Showcase and Research Symposium from 5-8 p.m. in the Titan Student Union’s Portola Pavilion.

• March 23 — The 47th annual “Spring Symposium: Moral Sentimentalism and its Foundations” from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Titan Student Union and from 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the Pollak Library, Room 103. The annual philosophy conference will feature presentations by prominent academics and philosophers followed by student commentaries.

