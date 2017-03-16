Newswise — Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson will speak at Michigan State University’s undergraduate convocation on May 5.

He will also receive an honorary doctorate of humanities.

In addition, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, will speak at the advanced degree ceremony, where he will receive an honorary doctorate of humanities.

Convocation will be held at 1 p.m. and the advanced degree ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m., both at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center, 534 Birch Road. The convocation will be live streamed and can be watched via MSU’s commencement website.

Also at convocation Susan Avery, an atmospheric physicist, will receive an honorary doctorate of science. In addition, Joon-shik Shin, chairperson and founder of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, will receive an honorary doctorate of science.

At the advanced degree ceremony, Dermot Desmond, chairperson of International Investment and Underwriting in Dublin, Ireland, will receive an honorary doctorate of humanities.

“From athletics to philanthropy to medicine and science, our commencement speakers and honorary degree recipients are visionary leaders who will inspire our graduates as they move on to the next stage of their lives,” said MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon. “Spartans strive to affect positive change at home and around the world, and it gives us great pride to host this year’s honorees.”

Gibson

Big Ten champion and two-time World Series winner Kirk Gibson is best known for being a team player.

After performing as an All-American football player at MSU, Gibson’s career in baseball began with the Detroit Tigers, where he scored the winning home run of the 1984 World Series.

Four years later, Gibson was awarded the National League MVP during his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, crushing a home run to capture the win in game one of the World Series.

After retiring in 1995 as a baseball player, Gibson spent several seasons working in various capacities before finding a home back in baseball. He was a sports analyst for Fox Sports Detroit, developed and co-hosted local TV and radio sports talk shows and penned “Bottom of the Ninth,” an autobiography of his memorable moments in baseball.

Gibson landed back in the dugout as a coach from 2003 to 2005 with the Tigers and then on to Arizona from 2007 to 2014, where he worked his way up from bench coach to manager.

In 2015 Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Never one to accept defeat, he is currently back in the booth with Fox Sports Detroit. Gibson also speaks publicly for corporations and charitable events and champions his own cause – the Kirk Gibson Foundation – to raise awareness and search for new treatments for Parkinson’s disease.

Walker

Darren Walker leads the nation’s second largest philanthropy and for two decades he’s been a leader in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors.

In fact, he led the philanthropy committee that helped bring a resolution to Detroit’s historic bankruptcy. Prior to joining the Ford Foundation, Walker served as vice president at the Rockefeller Foundation, where he managed the Rebuild New Orleans Initiative after Hurricane Katrina.

In the 1990s, as chief operating officer of Harlem’s largest community development organization, the Abyssinian Development Corp., Walker oversaw a comprehensive revitalization program of central Harlem, including more than 1,000 new units of housing.

Walker is a member of the Commission on the Future of Riker’s Island and serves on the boards of Carnegie Hall, New York City Ballet, the High Line, the Arcus Foundation and PepsiCo. And he chairs the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance.

An alumnus of University of Texas at Austin, Walker received the university’s “Distinguished Alumnus Award.” In 2016, TIME magazine named him to its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Walker is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the recipient of 10 honorary degrees and university awards.

Avery

Susan Avery is president emerita of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, having served in the leadership role there from 2008 to 2015. She currently is senior fellow of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership and Visiting Distinguished Faculty at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. In 2017 she was elected to the board of directors of ExxonMobil.

Avery is an atmospheric scientist with research interests in atmospheric circulation and precipitation, climate variability and water resources and the development of new radar techniques and instruments for remote sensing.

Prior to joining the institution, Avery served on the faculty at the University of Colorado, Boulder as director of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, where she facilitated new interdisciplinary research efforts spanning the geosciences and incorporating social and biological sciences. From 2004 to 2007 she served in interim positions as vice chancellor for research and dean of the graduate school, as well as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Avery’s recent professional service includes the United Nations Science Advisory Board and advisory committees for the U.S. Global Change Research program, the Sustained National Climate Assessment, NASA, National Science Foundation and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She is a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Meteorological Society, for which she also served as president.

An MSU alumna, Avery also holds a master’s degree and doctoral degree from the University of Illinois.

Shin

Joon-shik Shinchairs the largest hospital specializing in non-invasive treatment of spine and joint disorders in Korea.

Known throughout the world as a pioneer in integrating Eastern and Western medicine, he also founded the Jaseng Spine and Joint Research Institute.

Shin has been significantly involved in the training of students and physicians as well as promoting research initiatives through the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, the MSU Institute of International Health, the American Osteopathic Association and the Michigan Osteopathic Association.

He holds a Korean medicine doctorate from Kyung Hee University in Seoul, Korea, and has written 29 books on intervertebral disc disorders and general health. In addition, Shin has published several key research papers in international journals and acquired 24 Korean patents and three U.S. patents.

Shin’s contributions to the medical profession have been recognized in Korea with three Presidential Commendations; the Grand Prize in Korean Medicine Field at the Korea Health Industry Award; the Ministry of Health and Welfare Commendation for Research and Publications and many other awards.

Desmond

Dermot Desmond founded International Investment and Underwriting, based in Dublin, Ireland, in 1995.

Through his private investment company he has a substantial number of investments in a variety of businesses worldwide, including Celtic Football Club, Sandy Lane Hotel Barbados, Glossy Bay Marina in Canouan, Titanic Quarter in Belfast, Rietumu Bank in Riga, Kennady Diamonds and Mountain Province Diamonds. In 2000, Desmond established Daon, a company that designs, develops and markets secure biometrics and identity software technology systems. Daon’s headquarters is based in Washington, D.C.

Previously, Desmond founded National City Brokers in 1981, which he developed into Ireland’s leading independent stockbroker. In 1987 he promoted the establishment of a financial services center in Ireland. Today it is a vibrant part of the Irish economy and is host to half the world’s top 50 banks and top 20 insurance companies.

In 1995, Desmond was invited to become chairperson of a charity called “Respect” for one year. The charity was being set up by the Daughters of Charity to raise funds to develop its services to people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Today he still holds that role.

Desmond is the recipient of many accolades over the years from Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Queen’s University Belfast, Irish Chamber of Commerce USA and most recently he was awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters by the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

In addition, Desmond is a trustee of the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin.