Media Advisory: GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences to Hold Match Day Ceremony on Fri., March 17

Released: 16-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EDT

    • Newswise — WASHINGTON (March 16, 2017) – Fourth-year medical students at the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences will gather with family, friends, alumni, and faculty for a Match Day ceremony on Friday, March 17.

    GW medical students, as well as thousands of graduating medical students across the country, will simultaneously receive and open letters at noon, revealing where they will begin their careers as doctors and spend the next several years of their residency training.

    Students will read letters from the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization, which uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to align the preferences of applicants with those of program directors in order to produce the best possible outcome for filling training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals. This week, students will experience what many consider the most pivotal moment of their medical education.

    WHAT: The GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences Match Day Ceremony
    WHEN: Friday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Letters will be opened at noon
    WHERE: Ross Hall, Room 101, 2300 Eye Street, NW, Washington, D.C.
    MEDIA: Please contact Lisa Anderson at lisama2@gwu.edu or 202-994-3121 to attend the event

    Additional Resources:

    - Video and photos of GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences Match Day will be available post-event on request.

    - Follow along on social media with #GWMatch and @GWSMHS. A Facebook Live event will begin at 11:45 a.m. at facebook.com/GWSMHS.

