Newswise — WASHINGTON (March 16, 2017) – Fourth-year medical students at the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences will gather with family, friends, alumni, and faculty for a Match Day ceremony on Friday, March 17.

GW medical students, as well as thousands of graduating medical students across the country, will simultaneously receive and open letters at noon, revealing where they will begin their careers as doctors and spend the next several years of their residency training.

Students will read letters from the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization, which uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to align the preferences of applicants with those of program directors in order to produce the best possible outcome for filling training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals. This week, students will experience what many consider the most pivotal moment of their medical education.

WHAT: The GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences Match Day Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Letters will be opened at noon

WHERE: Ross Hall, Room 101, 2300 Eye Street, NW, Washington, D.C.

