CRF Faculty and Fellows to Present Abstracts at ACC.17
Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF)
Newswise — New York, NY – March 16, 2017 – Faculty and fellows from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will be presenting abstracts at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session taking place March 17-19, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. They will be sharing the latest data on drug-eluting stents, left main coronary disease, imaging technologies, dual antiplatelet therapy and other topics.
CRF will also host a satellite program on complex PCI prior to the start of ACC on Thursday, March 16, 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM called CHIP: The Interventional Toolbox for Complex Higher-Risk (and Indicated) Patients at the Mariott Marquis (Marquis Ballroom, Salon 5, Level M2). Presentations will address treatment of left main disease, chronic total occlusions, coronary calcification in complex PCI, and hemodynamically supported PCI. Expert faculty will offer insights into selecting devices and patients, optimizing technique, and overcoming difficult anatomy. The latest clinical data and guidelines for complex, higher-risk procedures will also be reviewed.
CRF faculty are world-renowned experts in the field of interventional cardiology. Some of these physicians will be presenting oral and poster abstracts from the EXCEL trial:
903-08 – Impact of Final Minimal Stent Area by IVUS on 3-Year Outcome After PCI of Left Main Coronary Artery Disease: The EXCEL Trial
Akiko Maehara
Saturday, March 18, 8:38 - 8:48 AM; Room 201
1135M-13 – Outcomes of PCI Versus CABG in Left Main Disease According to SYNTAX Score by Site Versus Angiographic Core Laboratory Assessment: Insights From the EXCEL Trial
Philippe Généreux
Friday, March 17, 11:15 – 11:25 AM; Hall C
1157-188/188 – Differences and Level of Agreement in SYNTAX Score Assessment Between Site Operators and Angiographic Core Laboratory Readers: Insights From the EXCEL Trial
Philippe Généreux
Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C
As part of its commitment to mentoring the next generation of researchers, CRF teaches and develops interventional cardiology fellows from all over the world through its prestigious fellowship program. Poster abstracts from CRF fellows include:
1113-143/143 – Platelet Reactivity and Outcomes After PCI of Lesions With and Without In-Stent Restenosis: The ADAPT-DES Study
Bjorn Redfors
Friday, March 17, 10:00 - 10:45 AM; Hall C
1115-183/183 – Optical Coherence Tomography Assessment of Coronary Atherectomy Effect: Comparison Between Orbital and Rotational Atherectomy in Severely Calcified Lesions
Myong Hwa Yamamoto
Friday, March 17, 10:00 - 10:45 AM; Hall C
1153-125/125 – Morphologic Patterns of In-Stent Chronic Total Occlusions: An Intravascular Ultrasound Study
Dong Yin
Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C
1153-127/127 – The Effectiveness of Excimer Laser Angioplasty to Treat Coronary In-Stent Restenosis With Peri-Stent Calcium as Assessed by Optical Coherence Tomography
Cheolmin Lee
Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C
1154-131/131 – Platelet Reactivity and Outcomes After PCI of Saphenous Vein Grafts Versus Native Coronary Arteries: The ADAPT-DES Study
Bjorn Redfors
Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C
1192-127/127 – Mortality, Length of Stay, and Cost Implications of Procedural Bleeding After Contemporary Percutaneous Interventions Involving Large-Bore Catheters
Bjorn Redfors
Saturday, March 18, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C
1193-136/136 – Comparison of Optical Coherence Tomography Versus Intravascular Ultrasound Detection of Tissue Protrusion and Acute Stent-Vessel Wall Malapposition in 498 Patients After Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation
Yongqing Lin
Saturday, March 18, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C
1193-138/138 – Intravascular Ultrasound Assessment of the Effects of Rotational Atherectomy in Calcified Coronary Artery Lesions
Myong Hwa Yamamoto
Saturday, March 18, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C
1282-117/117 – Is Platelet Reactivity Associated With Ischemic Events Following Successful Chronic Total Occlusion Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
Matthew Finn
Sunday, March 19, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C
1287-195/195 – Procedural Calcium Fracture and Its Effect on Stent Expansion Assessed by Optical Coherence Tomography
Akiko Fujino
Sunday, March 19, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C
To learn more about CRF’s research and educational programs at ACC.17, visit Booth #1551 (Lower Level).
About CRF
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.
