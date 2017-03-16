Newswise — New York, NY – March 16, 2017 – Faculty and fellows from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will be presenting abstracts at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session taking place March 17-19, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. They will be sharing the latest data on drug-eluting stents, left main coronary disease, imaging technologies, dual antiplatelet therapy and other topics.

CRF will also host a satellite program on complex PCI prior to the start of ACC on Thursday, March 16, 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM called CHIP: The Interventional Toolbox for Complex Higher-Risk (and Indicated) Patients at the Mariott Marquis (Marquis Ballroom, Salon 5, Level M2). Presentations will address treatment of left main disease, chronic total occlusions, coronary calcification in complex PCI, and hemodynamically supported PCI. Expert faculty will offer insights into selecting devices and patients, optimizing technique, and overcoming difficult anatomy. The latest clinical data and guidelines for complex, higher-risk procedures will also be reviewed.

CRF faculty are world-renowned experts in the field of interventional cardiology. Some of these physicians will be presenting oral and poster abstracts from the EXCEL trial:

903-08 – Impact of Final Minimal Stent Area by IVUS on 3-Year Outcome After PCI of Left Main Coronary Artery Disease: The EXCEL Trial

Akiko Maehara

Saturday, March 18, 8:38 - 8:48 AM; Room 201

1135M-13 – Outcomes of PCI Versus CABG in Left Main Disease According to SYNTAX Score by Site Versus Angiographic Core Laboratory Assessment: Insights From the EXCEL Trial

Philippe Généreux

Friday, March 17, 11:15 – 11:25 AM; Hall C

1157-188/188 – Differences and Level of Agreement in SYNTAX Score Assessment Between Site Operators and Angiographic Core Laboratory Readers: Insights From the EXCEL Trial

Philippe Généreux

Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C

As part of its commitment to mentoring the next generation of researchers, CRF teaches and develops interventional cardiology fellows from all over the world through its prestigious fellowship program. Poster abstracts from CRF fellows include:

1113-143/143 – Platelet Reactivity and Outcomes After PCI of Lesions With and Without In-Stent Restenosis: The ADAPT-DES Study

Bjorn Redfors

Friday, March 17, 10:00 - 10:45 AM; Hall C

1115-183/183 – Optical Coherence Tomography Assessment of Coronary Atherectomy Effect: Comparison Between Orbital and Rotational Atherectomy in Severely Calcified Lesions

Myong Hwa Yamamoto

Friday, March 17, 10:00 - 10:45 AM; Hall C

1153-125/125 – Morphologic Patterns of In-Stent Chronic Total Occlusions: An Intravascular Ultrasound Study

Dong Yin

Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C

1153-127/127 – The Effectiveness of Excimer Laser Angioplasty to Treat Coronary In-Stent Restenosis With Peri-Stent Calcium as Assessed by Optical Coherence Tomography

Cheolmin Lee

Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C

1154-131/131 – Platelet Reactivity and Outcomes After PCI of Saphenous Vein Grafts Versus Native Coronary Arteries: The ADAPT-DES Study

Bjorn Redfors

Friday, March 17, 3:45 – 4:30 PM; Hall C

1192-127/127 – Mortality, Length of Stay, and Cost Implications of Procedural Bleeding After Contemporary Percutaneous Interventions Involving Large-Bore Catheters

Bjorn Redfors

Saturday, March 18, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C

1193-136/136 – Comparison of Optical Coherence Tomography Versus Intravascular Ultrasound Detection of Tissue Protrusion and Acute Stent-Vessel Wall Malapposition in 498 Patients After Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation

Yongqing Lin

Saturday, March 18, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C

1193-138/138 – Intravascular Ultrasound Assessment of the Effects of Rotational Atherectomy in Calcified Coronary Artery Lesions

Myong Hwa Yamamoto

Saturday, March 18, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C

1282-117/117 – Is Platelet Reactivity Associated With Ischemic Events Following Successful Chronic Total Occlusion Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Matthew Finn

Sunday, March 19, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C

1287-195/195 – Procedural Calcium Fracture and Its Effect on Stent Expansion Assessed by Optical Coherence Tomography

Akiko Fujino

Sunday, March 19, 9:45 – 10:30 AM; Hall C

To learn more about CRF’s research and educational programs at ACC.17, visit Booth #1551 (Lower Level).

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

###

