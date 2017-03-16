Newswise — AACI will host an educational briefing to introduce the 115th Congress, staff, and Hill veterans, to academic cancer centers and highlight the role they play in pursuit of 21st Century Cures. The briefing, titled "Implementing the Promise of 21st Century Cures: The Role of Academic Cancer Centers" will take place on Tuesday, March 28 at 12 noon in the Rayburn House Office Building.

AACI President, Stanton L. Gerson, MD, Director, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University, Seidman Cancer Center at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center will moderate the briefing. Dr. Gerson will highlight the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act and the role that cancer centers play in conducting and supporting multidisciplinary cancer research; training cancer physicians and scientists; providing state-of-the-art care and disseminating information about cancer detection, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, control, palliative care, and survivorship.

Panelists include:

• Stan Collender, Merkel cell carcinoma patient, treated at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

• Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

• Roy A. Jensen, MD, Director, The University of Kansas Cancer Center and AACI President-Elect

• Jacqueline Smith, Melanoma survivor, treated at Moffitt Cancer Center