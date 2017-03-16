 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Capitol Hill Educational Briefing Set for March 28

Article ID: 671407

Released: 16-Mar-2017 2:30 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, U.S. Politics, Local - Pennsylvania

Newswise — AACI will host an educational briefing to introduce the 115th Congress, staff, and Hill veterans, to academic cancer centers and highlight the role they play in pursuit of 21st Century Cures. The briefing, titled "Implementing the Promise of 21st Century Cures: The Role of Academic Cancer Centers" will take place on Tuesday, March 28 at 12 noon in the Rayburn House Office Building.

AACI President, Stanton L. Gerson, MD, Director, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University, Seidman Cancer Center at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center will moderate the briefing. Dr. Gerson will highlight the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act and the role that cancer centers play in conducting and supporting multidisciplinary cancer research; training cancer physicians and scientists; providing state-of-the-art care and disseminating information about cancer detection, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, control, palliative care, and survivorship.

Panelists include:
• Stan Collender, Merkel cell carcinoma patient, treated at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
• Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
• Roy A. Jensen, MD, Director, The University of Kansas Cancer Center and AACI President-Elect
• Jacqueline Smith, Melanoma survivor, treated at Moffitt Cancer Center

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!