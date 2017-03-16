MEDIA ADVISORY

Marni Goldstein

(347) 839-1407 (cell)

marni.goldstein@mountsinai.org

Celebrate Match Day 2017 at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai's (ISMMS) fourth-year MD students will participate in one of the most exciting days in their academic career: Match Day. Every year on Match Day, medical students around the world find out what residency programs they matched with simultaneously.

Friday, March 17, 2017

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Annenberg West Lobby

1468 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10029

The following medical students will be available for interview, as well as David Muller, MD, Dean for Medical Education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

• Efe Chantal Ghanney – born and raised in Ghana and is the first in her family to go to college, early match to UCLA for Urology, 2016 Plenary Speaker at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), Master Card Foundation Advisor for seven CGI University alumni, Gold Humanism Honor Society Inductee

• Matthew Anderson – 1st generation college graduate, played varsity lacrosse and football at Duke University, active in MedSTART at ISMMS (student-run camp to inspire students of all backgrounds to pursue careers in science and medicine)

• Justin Key – Grew up in DC inner-city, short story writer, husband and father of two young sons

• Kamini Doobay – Activist, founder of NYC Coalition to Dismantle Racism in the Health System, co-leader of Doctors for America

• Khameer Kidia – from Zimbabwe, focusing medical career on health disparities because of a personal connection (father died of heart attack in Zimbabwe), published in NEJM and The Lancet

• Phoebe Prioleau & David Anderson and Eliana Saltzman & Joseph Lerman – couples hoping to match together

