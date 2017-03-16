 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Celebrate Match Day 2017 at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Article ID: 671429

Released: 16-Mar-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Mount Sinai Health System

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Education, Healthcare, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Health System, Match Day, Residency, residency matching ,
  • match day 2017, Medical Education
  • + Show More

    • MEDIA ADVISORY

    Contact:
    Marni Goldstein
    Mount Sinai Press Office
    (347) 839-1407 (cell)
    marni.goldstein@mountsinai.org

    Celebrate Match Day 2017 at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

    WHAT:
    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai's (ISMMS) fourth-year MD students will participate in one of the most exciting days in their academic career: Match Day. Every year on Match Day, medical students around the world find out what residency programs they matched with simultaneously.
    (Unique student stories are included below)

    *EXCELLENT VIDEO/PHOTO OPPORTUNITY*

    WHEN:
    Friday, March 17, 2017
    11:00 am – 1:00 pm

    WHERE:
    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Annenberg West Lobby
    1468 Madison Ave.
    New York, NY 10029

    WHO:
    The following medical students will be available for interview, as well as David Muller, MD, Dean for Medical Education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

    Efe Chantal Ghanney – born and raised in Ghana and is the first in her family to go to college, early match to UCLA for Urology, 2016 Plenary Speaker at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), Master Card Foundation Advisor for seven CGI University alumni, Gold Humanism Honor Society Inductee
    Matthew Anderson – 1st generation college graduate, played varsity lacrosse and football at Duke University, active in MedSTART at ISMMS (student-run camp to inspire students of all backgrounds to pursue careers in science and medicine)
    Justin Key – Grew up in DC inner-city, short story writer, husband and father of two young sons
    Kamini Doobay – Activist, founder of NYC Coalition to Dismantle Racism in the Health System, co-leader of Doctors for America
    Khameer Kidia – from Zimbabwe, focusing medical career on health disparities because of a personal connection (father died of heart attack in Zimbabwe), published in NEJM and The Lancet
    Phoebe Prioleau & David Anderson and Eliana Saltzman & Joseph Lerman – couples hoping to match together

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!