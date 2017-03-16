 
Indiana University Law Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court Nomination Hearings for Neil Gorsuch

  Credit: Indiana University

Government/Law, U.S. Supreme Court
  • Supreme Court, Supreme Court nomination, Supreme Court nominee

    • Newswise — David Orentlicher, professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law who teaches constitutional law, sees particular significance in Neil Gorsuch's possible appointment to the Supreme Court.

    "Supreme Court nominations always are important, but President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch is particularly so. Senate approval of Gorsuch would give conservatives a 5-4 majority on the Court.

    "Expect Democratic Senators to aggressively question Gorsuch and witnesses at the nomination hearings. The Senators will use the hearings to highlight concerns not only about Gorsuch's judicial philosophy but also about the President's attacks on the judiciary and disdain for important constitutional principles. For Gorsuch, judicial philosophy will matter less than personal likeability. If the public sees him as a compassionate conservative, his appointment will be difficult to block."

    Orentlicher can be reached at 317-658-1674 or dorentli@iupui.edu. For additional assistance, contact John Schwarb at 317-274-2195 or schwarbj@iu.edu.

