Vice President and Executive Dean of Health Sciences Clay Marsh, M.D. leads the academic health sciences center of West Virginia University – including five schools – dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy and public health – and numerous allied health programs and clinical operations around the state.

Marsh has been responsible for more than $20 million in National Institutes of Health funding as principal investigator, co-PI, co-investigator, and mentor, and has published more than 140 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He also serves on national scientific advisory committees for organizations such as the National Institutes of Health.

A national leader in personalized medicine and in pulmonary and critical care medicine, Marsh has concentrated his efforts in determining how to help individuals stay healthy and how to create ecosystems to make this easy. (Media requests should be directed to Bill Case at bill.case@hsc.wvu.edu.)

Additionally, Laura Gibson, Ph.D., senior associate vice president for Research & Graduate Education; associate dean for Research, School of Medicine, heads up The Gibson Laboratory at the WVU Cancer Institute. The Gibson lab focuses on tumor microenvironment and on understanding the mechanisms by which high dose chemotherapy disrupts the function of the bone marrow in its hematopoietic support capacity.

This work is currently supported by the NCI of the NIH.

Gibson can be reached by phone at 304.293.7206 or by email at lgibson@hsc.wvu.edu.

