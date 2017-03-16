Richard Rood, professor of climate and space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan and climate policy blogger, can discuss what he calls "adaptive management" of Trump administration policies. He recently wrote about this for the Climate Policy Blog, an American Meteorological Society project.

"Organization and discipline will be critical attributes for an effective response to the Trump administration's efforts to deconstruct not only President Obama's climate actions, but also to weaken a generation of environmental law," he said. "Critical in effective response is to depersonalize that which is dismissive, insulting and hurtful. The goal is to resist the emotional bait."

Contact: 734-647-3530, rbrood@umich.edu