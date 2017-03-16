 
Fallout From EPA Budget Cuts: U-Michigan Policy Professor Can Discuss

  • Barry Rabe, professor of public policy at the University of Michigan

    • Barry Rabe is a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He was the first social scientist to receive a Climate Protection Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2006 and currently chairs the EPA's Assumable Waters Advisory Board.

    Rabe can discuss any political, management or federalism issues related to the implementation of Pruitt's EPA agenda, ​including climate change, vehicle emissions and fuel economy, and water policy.

    "Scott Pruitt routinely talks about 'cooperative federalism' as his mission," he said. "But what does that mean for states such as California that routinely want to go above and beyond federal standards?"

    Rabe's blog post titled "What will Scott Pruitt do if he cannot sue EPA?" appeared Dec. 12 in Brookings Brief.

    Contact: 734-765-1677, brabe@umich.edu, @BarryRabe

