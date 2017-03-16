Newswise — COLUMBIA, Mo. (March 16, 2017) ― The University of Missouri School of Medicine has been recognized as a leader in family medicine by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools, 2018 Edition.

The MU School of Medicine is ranked seventh in the nation for the specialty of family medicine. The school’s Department of Family and Community Medicine has been ranked in the top 10 for 24 consecutive years.

MU also was ranked 55th for its primary care training program out of 170 schools.

"Our Department of Family and Community Medicine has consistently received national recognition as a top quality program," said Patrick Delafontaine, MD, Hugh E. and Sarah D. Stephenson Dean of the MU School of Medicine. "The fact that we have been named in the top 10 for 24 consecutive years is a source of pride for me and our health system. That pride comes not only from this recognition, but the knowledge that our graduates will use what they’ve learned here to benefit the citizens of our state and beyond."

"National recognition by our peers validates the quality of MU’s family and community medicine program," said Steven Zweig, MD, MSPH, Professor and Jack and Winifred Colwill Endowed Chair, University of Missouri Department of Family and Community Medicine. "Our faculty works not only with students, but our superb colleagues across all health disciplines to train outstanding resident physicians and fellows, perform research to improve the health of patients and families, and provide personal care to thousands of patients throughout our communities."

U.S. News & World Report surveyed 140 medical schools and 30 schools of osteopathic medicine to determine this year’s medical school rankings.

The MU School of Medicine offers three distinct learning tracks — undergraduate medical education for medical students, graduate medical education for resident physicians and physician fellows, and doctoral and master’s degree programs in the basic sciences, health management and informatics. Students also may study medicine and basic sciences together through the Tom and Anne Smith MD-PhD Program.

