Shobita Parthasarathy is a professor of public policy and director of the University of Michigan's program on Science, Technology and Public Policy. She can discuss science funding cuts as well as why and how citizens have become more critical of scientific and technological development and the institutions that govern it.

"The Trump administration's budget seeks to dramatically reduce, if not eliminate, mission-driven scientific research. If we want to make sure that our science and technology investments serve social goals, this is very damaging," she said.

Contact: 734-764-8075, shobita@umich.edu