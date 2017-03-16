 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Science & Technology Policy Expert Can Discuss EPA Cuts

Article ID: 671444

Released: 16-Mar-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Michigan

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Shobita Parthasarathy, director of the University of Michigan program in Science, Technology and Public Policy

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Government/Law, U.S. Politics

Shobita Parthasarathy is a professor of public policy and director of the University of Michigan's program on Science, Technology and Public Policy. She can discuss science funding cuts as well as why and how citizens have become more critical of scientific and technological development and the institutions that govern it.

"The Trump administration's budget seeks to dramatically reduce, if not eliminate, mission-driven scientific research. If we want to make sure that our science and technology investments serve social goals, this is very damaging," she said.

Contact: 734-764-8075, shobita@umich.edu

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!