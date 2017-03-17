Newswise — WASHINGTON (March 17, 2017) – The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown Law hosts “The AHCA: Understanding the Current Healthcare Proposal,” a forum with top legal experts to discuss differences between the Affordable Care Act and the American Health Care Act. Specifically, the focus will be on differences in four dimensions – tax credits, mandate/penalties, Medicaid, and high-income ACA taxes. The discussion will also include an overview of the reconciliation, the budget process, and analysis of the Congressional Budget Office score.

WHAT:

The AHCA: Understanding the Current Healthcare Proposal

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 21, 2017; 10 - 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Gewirz Student Center, 12th Floor

Georgetown Law Center

120 F Street, N.W.

Washington, DC

WHO:

Lily Batchelder - professor of law and public policy, New York University School of Law. Served as deputy director of the White House National Economic Council and deputy assistant to the president, and as majority chief tax counsel for the US Senate Committee.



M. Gregg Bloche - co-director, Georgetown-Johns Hopkins Joint Program in Law and Public Health,

professor of law. Served as the health care advisor to President Obama’s 2008 campaign and transition team.

John R. Brooks II - professor of law, Georgetown Law. Research focuses on the tax law and policy, including issues of risk-sharing and insurance across a range of public finance and tax policy issues.



Lilian Faulhaber - associate professor of law, Georgetown Law. Served as an advisor at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.



Lawrence O. Gostin - university professor, Georgetown University, faculty director of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and is the founding O'Neill Chair in Global Health Law.



David Hyman - professor of law, Georgetown Law. Research focuses on the regulation and financing of health care.

John T. Monahan, - senior advisor for global health to Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia; senior fellow, McCourt School of Public Policy; and senior scholar, O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. Served as the special advisor for Global Health Partnerships at the US Department of State (2010-2014) as well as counselor to the secretary and director of global health affairs at the US Department of Health and Human Services (2009-2010).

David A. Super - professor of law, Georgetown Law. Research focuses on administrative law, constitutional law legislation (including the federal budget), local government law, and public welfare law. Served for several years as the general counsel for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Timothy M. Westmoreland - legal professor from practice, Georgetown Law. Served as counsel to the Subcommittee on Health and the Environment in the U.S. House of Representatives and as the director of the Medicaid program at HHS.

The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University is the premier center for health law, scholarship, and policy. Its mission is to contribute to a more powerful and deeper understanding of the multiple ways in which law can be used to improve the public’s health, using objective evidence as a measure. The O’Neill Institute seeks to advance scholarship, science, research, and teaching that will encourage key decision-makers in the public, private, and civil society to employ the law as a positive tool for enabling more people in the United States and throughout the world to lead healthier lives.

