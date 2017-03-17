Dr. Joe White is the Luxenberg Family Professor of Public Policy at Case Western Reserve University--and is available for comment on the federal budget proposed by President Trump.

He can also offer comments generally on public policy; federal budgeting policy and politics; health care finance in the United States and other rich democracies, especially health care cost control; Social Security and Medicare; and Congress.

Please contact media relations representative Daniel Robison at dsr52@case.edu or 216-368-6515 to reach Dr. White.

