Budget Expert and Political Scientist Available to Comment on Trump Budget Proposal
Article ID: 671471
Released: 17-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Case Western Reserve University
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Dr. Joe White is the Luxenberg Family Professor of Public Policy at Case Western Reserve University--and is available for comment on the federal budget proposed by President Trump.
He can also offer comments generally on public policy; federal budgeting policy and politics; health care finance in the United States and other rich democracies, especially health care cost control; Social Security and Medicare; and Congress.
Please contact media relations representative Daniel Robison at dsr52@case.edu or 216-368-6515 to reach Dr. White.