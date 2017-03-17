 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Budget Expert and Political Scientist Available to Comment on Trump Budget Proposal

Article ID: 671471

Released: 17-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Case Western Reserve University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Economics, Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Local - Ohio
KEYWORDS
  • Trump, Budget, Budget Announcement, Federal Budget, Donald Trump,
  • Affordable Care Act , Health Care
  • + Show More

    • Dr. Joe White is the Luxenberg Family Professor of Public Policy at Case Western Reserve University--and is available for comment on the federal budget proposed by President Trump.

    He can also offer comments generally on public policy; federal budgeting policy and politics; health care finance in the United States and other rich democracies, especially health care cost control; Social Security and Medicare; and Congress.

    Please contact media relations representative Daniel Robison at dsr52@case.edu or 216-368-6515 to reach Dr. White.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!