Our US-AID-funded project strengthens partner country's abilities to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats like Ebola and Avian Influenza. Controlling these risks at their source before they can become a global threat is important. Slashing the foreign assistance budget, specifically the State Department budget, will weaken our ability as a country to protect our borders against myriad risks, for our project infectious disease risks, and will weaken the US position overseas.

Dr. Katey Pelican, DVM, PhD, leads our college’s Ecosystem Health Initiative and the US-AID funded "One Health Workforce." https://www.vetmed.umn.edu/centers-programs/global-one-health-initiative/one-health-workforce

The 5-year project is active in Africa and SE Asia, and is focused on mitigating the impact of novel “high consequence pathogens” that originate in animals with a goal of enabling early detection of new disease threats, effectively controlling those threats, enhancing national level preparedness in advance of outbreaks, and ultimately reducing the risk of these diseases emerging by minimizing human behaviors and practices that trigger the “spill over and spread” of new pathogens.

We have a broadcast studio available.

