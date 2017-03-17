Creighton TSA Expert Available to Talk About Potential Cuts to Airport Security Programs in Trump Budget.
George F. "Guy" McHendry Jr., PhD, is an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Creighton University. He has written and researched extensively on security in airports and the Transportation Security Administration.
He can be reached at gmchendry@creighton.edu or 402-280-2531.