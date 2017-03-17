Newswise — “Regina’s ability to lead across many areas and her deep understanding of hospital operations, especially the role of nursing, were key factors in this appointment,” said University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) CEO Ralph W. Muller. “As we embark on greater integration of service lines across the hospitals and physician practices, and continuously focus on quality, we are confident that Regina’s thoughtful leadership, collaborative style, and expertise in administrative matters will serve the Health System well.”



Cunningham leaves her current position as Chief Nursing Executive of UPHS to assume the new role.

Cunningham began her tenure at Penn Medicine as associate chief nursing officer of Cancer Services at the Abramson Cancer Center in September 2011, a role followed two years later by time as chief administrative officer of the cancer service line in the ACC, before she assumed her current position later in 2013. She has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing since April 2012.

Prior to Penn, Cunningham held nursing leadership posts at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, where she served as both senior director of oncology and nursing research. Cunningham earned a bachelor of science in nursing from College of Mount Saint Vincent, a master of arts in nursing from New York University, and a doctorate in nursing from University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Yale University.

Following her numerous previous studies published in nursing and multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journals, Cunningham is currently principal investigator of an NIH-funded multi-site study aimed at developing knowledge and skills to support implementation of clinical trials.

Cunningham was inducted into the American Academy of Nursing in 2014, and is Board certified as in Advanced Nursing Administration Nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Corporation. Cunningham is a member of the American Nurses Association, New Jersey State Nurses Association, and she was selected as a Robert Wood Johnson Nurse Executive Fellow in 2006.