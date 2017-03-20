http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinics-newly-redesigned-spanish-website-offers-enhanced-user-experience-easier-access-to-expert-medical-information/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — As part of ongoing efforts to be the preferred hospital and trusted health care information source for Spanish speakers worldwide, Mayo Clinic has launched its redesigned Spanish website, mayoclinic.org/espanol. The upgraded site offers an enhanced online experience with easier access to medical information and resources in Spanish ─ straight from Mayo Clinic experts.

"This new website will serve a valued Spanish-speaking population around the world, as well as their families and friends who may be considering medical care at Mayo Clinic," says Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, M.D., chair of the Department of Neurosurgery on Mayo Clinic’s Florida campus. “From the moment they make an appointment, receive treatment at any Mayo Clinic campus and schedule their follow-up care, Mayo Clinic is committed to ensuring that diversity is not an obstacle to receiving world-class care.”

The redesigned website, part of a larger international outreach and diversity efforts, enables patients to learn more about Mayo Clinic, find up-to-date medical information and access a variety of international offerings and services, including language interpretation and translation, concierge services, medical estimates, and travel arrangements — all in Spanish. The newly designed website joins eight platforms created to connect Spanish speakers with Mayo Clinic.

Visitors and patients can:

• Follow Mayo Clinic on Twitter @ClinicaMayo.

• Follow Mayo Clinic on Facebook @MayoClinicenEspanol.

• Join others with similar illnesses on the Connect platform.

• Learn from recent medical discoveries in the research magazine Discovery’s Edge.

• Read medical news on the Mayo Clinic News Network.

• Watch medical videos on the Mayo Clinic YouTube Channel.

• Listen to Medical Grand Rounds.

• Be inspired by Mayo’s global video storytelling campaign, Historias Mayo, which features Spanish-speaking patients and physicians who represent the long-term commitment Mayo Clinic has to meeting the health care needs of Spanish speaking patients and communities worldwide.

Patients traveling internationally to Mayo Clinic are provided timely diagnostic information and access to all medical and surgical subspecialties within a single institution, empowering Mayo Clinic’s medical team to address all patient health care needs. To serve its patients better, Mayo Clinic has medical campuses in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Rochester, Minnesota, as well as offices in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala and Mexico. All Mayo locations support a patient’s needs in the language of his or her choice.

The Spanish website is part of a larger global culturally-relevant strategic institutional plan that supports Mayo Clinic’s commitment to international outreach and diversity. Mayo Clinic is the first and largest integrated clinical practice, education and research nonprofit organization in the world. Each year, Mayo Clinic cares for more than 1.3 million patients from the U.S. and 140 countries worldwide. At Mayo Clinic, world-class experts work together to provide comprehensive care that meets the patient’s specific needs — care that’s also covered by most insurance plans. You can make an appointment at mayoclinic.org/espanol.

