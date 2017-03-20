Areas of Expertise:

Aging and Nutrition

Behavior and Lifestyle Modification

Elderly Nutrition/Gerontology

Men's Nutrition

Obesity and Weight Management

“Evidence shows that making dietary and lifestyle changes can prevent diseases before they occur,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson Angel Planells. “During National Nutrition Month and beyond, make small, healthier food choices – one forkful at a time.”

Planells encourages everyone to eat more of these foods:

• Vegetables, including dark green, red and orange, beans, peas and others

• Fruits, especially whole fruits

• Whole grains

• Fat-free or low-fat dairy including milk, yogurt, cheese and fortified soy beverages

• Protein foods including seafood, lean meats, poultry, nuts, soy products, beans and peas

• Oils including canola, corn, olive, peanut, sunflower and soy.

“It’s important to create an eating style that includes a variety of your favorite, healthful foods,” Planells says. “Consider cultural and personal preferences to make these shifts easier to maintain.”

To find a personalized plan that works best, Planells suggests consulting a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.