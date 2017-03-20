 
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Angel Planells Can Speak to Media on Choosing Healthy Options When Cooking at Home

  • Angel Planells, MS, RDN, CD

    • Areas of Expertise:

    Aging and Nutrition
    Behavior and Lifestyle Modification
    Elderly Nutrition/Gerontology
    Men's Nutrition
    Obesity and Weight Management

    “Evidence shows that making dietary and lifestyle changes can prevent diseases before they occur,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson Angel Planells. “During National Nutrition Month and beyond, make small, healthier food choices – one forkful at a time.”

    Planells encourages everyone to eat more of these foods:

    • Vegetables, including dark green, red and orange, beans, peas and others
    • Fruits, especially whole fruits
    • Whole grains
    • Fat-free or low-fat dairy including milk, yogurt, cheese and fortified soy beverages
    • Protein foods including seafood, lean meats, poultry, nuts, soy products, beans and peas
    • Oils including canola, corn, olive, peanut, sunflower and soy.

    “It’s important to create an eating style that includes a variety of your favorite, healthful foods,” Planells says. “Consider cultural and personal preferences to make these shifts easier to maintain.”

    To find a personalized plan that works best, Planells suggests consulting a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.

