Newswise — Chicago, IL (March 21, 2017): - The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA), in partnership with Eisai Inc. and Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.), Inc., today announced the launch of the Time to Talk CINV™ toolkit, which is comprised of resources for patients with cancer going through chemotherapy and their healthcare providers. The tools, which were created with guidance from patients, caregivers, pharmacists and nurses, encourage open, two-way communication between patients and their healthcare team to ensure no patient is needlessly suffering from chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

“Our research revealed a vast majority of patients on chemotherapy who experience nausea and vomiting expect to have this side effect and 95 percent of these patients said at some point chemo-induced nausea and vomiting had an impact on their daily lives,” said Sarah Peters, PharmD, MPH, BCOP, President, Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) and Associate Professor at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. “In response to these findings, as well as the finding that healthcare team members are looking for better communication tools, the Time to Talk CINV toolkit was created to facilitate efficient and effective conversations about nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy to ensure that each patient is receiving the right information and effective management approaches.”

The Time to Talk CINV toolkit includes informative and action-oriented resources including:

• myths and truths about nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy tool to eliminate common misperceptions around chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting

• checklist of questions patients should ask their healthcare teams so that they can better understand nausea and vomiting

• chemotherapy side effect tracker, which enables patients to easily track their experience and report back to their healthcare team

• communication checklist for the healthcare team outlining best practices for communicating with patients to prevent CINV

The entire toolkit is available for free download at TimeToTalkCINV.com. Each tool can be printed, filled out digitally, and shared via social media. Additional campaign assets providing further information about CINV, including videos and infographics, can be found on the Time to Talk CINV website.

“As a company that is passionate about patient care, we have co-developed the Time to Talk CINV toolkit to ensure patients going through chemotherapy know that prevention of CINV should be the expectation,” said Teresa Cronin, Director of Corporate Advocacy, Eisai. “Eisai believes the use of these tools will support stronger communication between patients and their healthcare teams, serving as a truly valuable resource for those affected by cancer.”

“The Time to Talk CINV program furthers Helsinn’s mission of helping people with cancer get the most out of every day,” stated Kimberly Hart, Associate Director, Patient Advocacy, Helsinn. “We hope this toolkit will better educate patients about CINV and inspire them to speak up about their side effects, knowing their healthcare team is there to help.”

For more information, please visit TimeToTalkCINV.com.

About CINV

CINV stands for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting – a common, yet potentially preventable, side effect of chemotherapy. It is one of the most distressing side effects for the up to 1.8 million cancer patients in the United States who receive chemotherapy as part of their cancer treatment each year. Approximately 70-80% of patients who do not receive appropriate preventive care will experience at least some level of CINV, which can have a significant impact on their daily lives.

About HOPA

HOPA is a nonprofit professional organization formed in 2004 to help oncology and hematology pharmacy practitioners and their associates provide the best possible cancer care. HOPA supports research, conducts educational conferences to advance knowledge, encourages professional development and advocates for health policy issues that improve patient care. HOPA has nearly 2,700 members and includes oncology pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns, residents, nurses, technicians, researchers, and administrators specializing in hematology/oncology practice. To learn more about HOPA, visit www.HOPArx.org.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thought to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Each group functions as an end-to-end global business with discovery, development, and marketing capabilities. Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a broad development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Ireland and the US, a representative office in China as well as a product presence in about 90 countries globally. For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com.

