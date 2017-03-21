Cary P. Gross, MD, Professor of Medicine (General Medicine) and of Epidemiology (Chronic Diseases)

D. Cary Gross is a Professor of Medicine, Co-Director of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars Program, and Director of the National Clinician Scholars Program at Yale. Dr. Gross completed his residency in Internal Medicine at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and served as chief medical resident at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center the following year.His research addresses comparative effectiveness, quality, and population health, with a focus on cancer prevention and treatment.He is a founding Director of Yale’s Cancer Outcomes Public Policy and Effectiveness Research (COPPER) Center. His research has been supported by the National Cancer Institute, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the American Cancer Society, among others.As a former Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar, Dr. Gross has advanced training in biostatistics, epidemiology, research ethics, and outcomes research.