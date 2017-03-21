Newswise — William S. Small, Jr., MD, FACRO, FACR, FASTRO, chair of the department of radiation oncology, has been named to the Board of Directors of Loyola University Health System (LUHS).

Dr. Small has an international reputation for research and treatment of gynecological malignancies and gastrointestinal and breast cancers.



“Dr. Small is a leader in his field and we are very grateful he has agreed to expand his commitment to Loyola by joining our board,” said Larry M. Goldberg, president & CEO, LUHS.



The Board of Directors is the governing body of LUHS, a quaternary care system with a 61-acre Loyola University Medical Center campus in Maywood, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park and convenient primary and specialty care locations throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties.

Dr. Small is co-chair of the NRG Oncology Gynecologic Committee, former chair of the NCI-funded Radiation Therapy Oncology Group Gynecologic Working Group and immediate past chair of the Gynecologic Cancer InterGroup. Dr. Small is a fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology, the American College of Radiology and the American Society for Radiation Oncology.

The author of more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, 26 invited book chapters and six books, he has been the president of the Council of Affiliated Regional Radiation Oncology Societies and the Chicago Radiological Society. He has also served as chair of the Gynecologic Cancer InterGroup Cervix Cancer Committee.

Prior to joining Loyola, Dr. Small was vice chair of radiation oncology at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. He completed medical school and residency training at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

