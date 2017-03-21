Newswise — CHICAGO - The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is excited to announce that Laurie Hernandez, U.S. Olympic gymnastics gold and silver medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” champion, will be a keynote speaker at the 94th Annual Conference, taking place in Jacksonville, Florida from June 14 to 17. In addition, attendees that register before April 30 will be entered for a chance to win a special meet, greet and photo with the Olympic champion.

As the premier event for dental hygienists to advance their career and learn from top educators and practitioners in the profession, the ADHA Annual Conference also features speakers that engage, inspire and advance personal and professional development.

“Laurie embodies optimism and perseverance in the face of injury and adversity on a national level – her talent, personality and smile have captivated audiences everywhere, and we are thrilled that she will share her insights on how to achieve your dreams to our dental hygiene community,” said ADHA CEO Ann Battrell.

A second generation American of Puerto Rican descent and the first U.S. born Latina to make the U.S. women's gymnastics Olympic team since 1984, Laurie is known for her dazzling floor exercise routine where she has been nicknamed the “human emoji” for her outgoing facial expressions and for her grace and artistry on the balance beam. The turning point in Laurie’s career happened in 2014 when her progress was stalled due to multiple injuries. She returned stronger than ever by becoming the 2015 U.S. Junior National Champion and went on to bring home gold and silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Recently named a Crest® and Orgullosa ambassador by Procter & Gamble, Laurie credits her hard work, leadership skills, and her never-give-up attitude to her Mom, who was in the U.S. Army Reserve while Laurie was growing up. Laurie won the coveted mirror ball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars” season 23, and her first book titled I Got This: To Gold and Beyond chronicling her journey recently hit the bookshelves.

Laurie has been featured in several print and internet publications and digital media outlets, including: People Magazine, ESPN, NBC, Teen Vogue, USA Today, TODAY Show, Hoda & Kathy Lee, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, New York Post, Latina Magazine, Univision, Huffington Post, ABC, People En Español, PopSugar, New York Times, US Weekly, Yahoo! Sports, E! Online, Glamour Magazine, New York Daily News, Good Day NY, Washington Post, Inside Gymnastics, Team USA, and La Opinion, among others.

Taking place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida from June 14 to 17, ADHA’s 94th Annual Conference offers opportunities for all dental hygienists to advance their professional and personal skills with 30 hands-on sessions, 26 unique seminars, short CE sessions, exhibits and social events. Sessions will be held for clinical practitioners, public health professionals, students, emerging professionals, educators and researchers. For more information please visit http://www.adha.org/annual-conference and follow ADHA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter at @YourADHA.

