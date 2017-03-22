Newswise — The University of Florida’s American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) team placed first overall at the 2017 ASCE Southeast Student Conference, hosted by Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Civil, Environmental and Geomatics Engineering.

More than 1,000 students from 25 universities in the southeastern region of the United States, as well as Puerto Rico and China, competed in the three-day event at FAU’s Boca Raton campus and other nearby locations.

UF won 11 out of the 34 competitions to secure the top spot, followed by the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez; Kennesaw State University; the University of Tennessee at Knoxville; and FAU rounding out the top five.

“This conference was the largest of 14 national ASCE student conferences. The FAU students, faculty, staff and our industry partners are to be congratulated for its success,” said Yan Yong, Ph.D., professor and chair of FAU’s Department of Civil, Environmental and Geomatics Engineering. “We were pleased to see that all of the teams worked very hard to achieve their best performances, and every school took home at least one trophy.”

ASCE is the nation’s oldest engineering society and the largest publisher of civil engineering content in the world. Eighteen ASCE student conferences take place throughout the United States each spring to increase student awareness and interest in civil engineering.

For the full list of winners from the 2017 ASCE Southeast Student Conference, visit 2017asce.fau.edu.

