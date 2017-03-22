Newswise — The Lewis Institute 2017 Community Changemaker Award at Babson College, designed to recognize persons who have set something in motion in order to create positive change, will be presented to Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Executive Director and CEO of HCL Corporation; Director of HCL Technologies; and Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation, during ceremonies at Babson Connect Worldwide on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Roshni has used the power of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, Babson’s renowned methodology, to create economic and social value in business and in the world of philanthropy. Her influence has and will continue to set in motion a tremendous ripple effect that will change the trajectory of underprivileged young people,” said Cheryl Kiser, Executive Director of the Lewis Institute.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO and Executive Director of the $7 billion enterprise HCL Corporation, is responsible for strategic decisions regarding the overall direction of the organization. She is also a Director on the Board of one of the group companies, HCL Technologies, a leading global technology and IT company. Additionally, Roshni is the Chairman of the CSR Committee for the HCL Technologies Board and is responsible for providing strategic direction to all HCL Foundation initiatives.

Roshni is a Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is committed to the process of nation building by driving transformational leadership through education. To that purpose the Foundation has established the SSN Institutions, today among the top private engineering colleges in India, the interdisciplinary Shiv Nadar University, the transformational VidyaGyan Leadership Academies, the progressive Shiv Nadar Schools, the iconic Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and the innovative Shiksha, a technology-led intervention in rural education to eradicate illiteracy from India.

Roshni is also the Chairman and driving force behind VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for the meritorious, underprivileged, rural students of Uttar Pradesh. The Academy aims to nurture future leaders from rural India who can act as catalysts of change for their communities, villages and the nation. Under Roshni’s leadership, VidyaGyan has started showing excellence in various fields. The first batch of VidyaGyan students graduated from the Academy in 2016 and are now pursuing their higher education at some of the best colleges and institutes in India and internationally. Roshni envisions VidyaGyan to be an aspirational platform and a beacon of hope for underprivileged meritorious students to dream big and achieve even bigger.

Roshni is a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a unique and diverse community of the world’s most outstanding, next generation leaders. She was conferred the prestigious NDTV Young Philanthropist - Indian of the Year award in 2014. In 2015 she was felicitated with The World’s Most Innovative People Award for Philanthropic Innovation by The World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (WSIE), in partnership with the UN. Business Today, a leading business magazine in India, has featured Roshni in its prestigious “Most Powerful Women in India Inc.” in 2016.

A former news producer at Sky News UK, Roshni has an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, majoring in Communication with a focus on Radio/TV/Film.

She later earned an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management with a focus on Social Enterprise and Management & Strategy. At Kellogg, she was a recipient of the Dean’s Distinguished Service Award.

Roshni is married to Shikhar Malhotra and they have two sons.

About The Lewis Institute

The Lewis Institute illuminates pathways for students, faculty, staff, foundations, and corporate partners seeking social innovation solutions.

By drawing upon Babson’s core methodology of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, we activate unexpected and fruitful collaborations and integrative designs for action. The result is business prosperity and societal improvement. We extend our impact through the Babson Social Innovation Lab, an action tank powered by Toyota, which incubates people and ideas in the world of the social innovation.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

